Patrick L. Bolio, 32, of Hardwick died Saturday, May 16, 2020, after a courageous battle with stage-four liver disease.
He was born at St. Johnsbury Hospital on Feb. 25, 1988, son of Rollin R. and Huggette (Cloutier) Bolio. Patrick attended Hardwick Elementary, Hazen Union, and the Green Mountain Technical and Career Center. He studied culinary arts and music, receiving high honors, and graduated in 2006.
Patrick apprenticed as a chef at a private airport in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, for six years. He returned home to Vermont and worked as a chef at the Greensboro Nursing Home for five years until his health required him to stop.
He will be remembered for his great sense of humor and his dedication as a husband and father.
His father, Rollin R. Bolio, died in 2006.
Survivors include his wife, Rhonda Bolio; their children, Dustin, Aliyah and Stella Bolio; his mother, Huggette Bolio; his brother Scott Bolio (and Sarah Rich); his half-brothers, Butch (and Angie), Danny and Tim; many aunts and uncles; his nephews Bradley, Trentin, O’Ryan and Bentley; and nieces McKenna and Paislie.
A graveside service will be held at a later date that will be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Patrick’s memory may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network or the Caledonia County Network.
