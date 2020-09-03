Patricia (Cheney) Markie, 69, of Avon, Conn., wife of “Ted” Alcide Markie, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Amberwoods of Farmington.

Born on Sept. 25, 1950 in Morrisville, she was the daughter of the late George and Joyce (Fayton) Cheney. Patricia graduated from Morrisville High School and soon after moved to Connecticut.

She worked for Farmington Savings Bank as a bank teller for many years. She had five dogs and a cat throughout her life and loved each one immensely. Patricia was a kind, loving person and will be missed by her family and friends, especially her husband of 35 years, Ted.

Besides her husband, she leaves two stepdaughters, Tammy Talboom of Glastonbury, Conn., and Cindy Ellis of Burlington, Conn; two brothers, David and Brian Cheney, both of Morrisville; and several nieces and nephews.

Patricia was predeceased by her brothers Larry and Robert Cheney.

There are no services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. DuPont Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

