Patricia LeCours of Hardwick, died at her home on Sept. 25, 2020, after a very courageous year-long battle against colon cancer. Her family was by her side.
Patricia was born in Barre City Hospital on July 19, 1941, to Kenneth and Lily (Anderson) Tucker. She attended Barre Schools, graduating from Spaulding High School in 1959.
On Dec. 29, 1962, Patricia married Roger LeCours and they initially made their home in Montpelier. It was there that their first child, Jeffrey was born in 1964. Roger, Patricia and Jeffrey then moved to Burlington. It was during their time in Burlington that their second child, Jennifer was born in 1966. In August 1970, Roger, Patricia and family moved to Roger’s hometown of Hardwick where they made their home for the rest of their lives.
After her children began school, Patricia began a career in a variety of secretarial/administrative roles for several Hardwick businesses. In July of 1982, Patricia began the role that she is most remembered for as the administrative assistant at Hardwick Elementary School. It was during her long tenure there that she met hundreds of students and staff as they passed through the school. She was especially fortunate that all of her grandchildren attended Hardwick Elementary School while she worked there. Patricia made many friends with staff and administrators over the years.
Patricia retired from Hardwick Elementary in 2012. In 2016, after living for 46 years on West Church Street, Roger and Patricia moved to Hideaway Acres. This home was a great venue for hosting the traditional Sunday afternoon dinners that they had for many years. The family had now grown to more than 20 members, and most would attend dinner each Sunday.
Roger and Patricia especially enjoyed eating out. For many years, their mornings began at the Village Restaurant. Several nights a week they would make the rounds to their favorite restaurants including Melben’s, Charlmont, Wayside and the Hardwick House of Pizza.
Patricia very much enjoyed taking part in the lives of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed going to basketball games, concerts and anything else that was taking place in their lives. We believe that Patricia took some secret delight in the giggles of the grandchildren when Roger would call her the playful nickname he had long ago adopted for her, “Mother McKree,” or how their grandfather would playfully get a rise out of her for taking too long to fill the kid’s plates.
After Roger died on Sept. 26, 2018, Patricia was fortunate that all of her children and grandchildren lived in the Hardwick area and were able to help fill the void in her life. After Roger’s death, granddaughter Alyssa Whitney moved in with her grandmother so that she wouldn’t need to spend her nights alone. In her last year, and especially in her final weeks, Patricia’s grandchildren all visited almost every day and spent many hours sitting on her bed as she handed out jewelry and notes of wisdom.
In her years at Hardwick Elementary, Patricia met one of her closest friends, Judy Picard. Over the last year, Judy has spent hundreds of hours with Patricia, assisting in her medical care and providing friendship through good days and bad. Patricia’s family will be forever grateful for the devotion that Judy provided for Patricia during this battle.
Patricia is survived by her children Jeffrey and Molly LeCours of Greensboro Bend and Jennifer and Tim Whitney of Hardwick. She is survived by her grandchildren Christi LeCours of Hardwick, Lindsay and Nicholas LeBlanc of Wheelock, Hayley LeCours of Hardwick, Andrew and Mariah Whitney, Adam Whitney and Alyssa Whitney all of Hardwick; as well as step-grandchildren Chelsea Dimick of Milton and Adam and Jessica Dimick of Johnson. She leaves her great-grandchildren Kenley, Lily and Brycen LeBlanc, Jameson Whitney, Anna Aschenbach, and step-great grandchildren Willow Dimick and soon to arrive Jacob Corrow (Chelsea). Patricia is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law Sally and Tom Koch of East Barre. She leaves her siblings-in-law Mignonne LeBlanc, Robert LeCours, Lawrence (Nita) LeCours, Leo (Bonnie) LeCours, Annette (Don) Miller, Jacqueline (Robert) Borges, Diane (Emile) Fournier, Paulette (Richard) Bessette, Daniel LeCours, Michael LeCours, sister-in-law Denise (LeMay) Hark, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, parents-in-law; brothers-in-law Denis LeCours, Vincent LeBlanc and Richard LeCours; and sisters-in-law Madeline LeCours and Gail LeCours.
Private services were held at Fairview Cemetery and the family requests that donations in Patricia's memory be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network. Memories and condolences may be conveyed to the family at dgfunerals.com.
