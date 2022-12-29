Patricia Deth, 96, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Morrisville. She was born on Aug. 11, 1926, to Pheletus Henry Teachout and Gertrude Thompson Teachout.
At age 6, Patricia helped her family raise two orphaned bear cubs rescued from Burke Mountain. The Bear Den was named after them.
On April 13, 1946, she married Frank Deth. They lived in Burke Hollow and had a daughter and two sons. In 1957, they moved to East St. Johnsbury and together they ran a beautiful Jersey dairy farm. Before Frank’s death they built a log cabin where Patricia kept many gorgeous flower gardens.
Besides being hands-on with all aspects of dairying, she had many hobbies, including carpentry, photography, painting and calligraphy. She also enjoyed traveling and did several bus tours in Canada and the U.S. Her family enjoyed her homemade bread and home brew.
Patricia lived in Hyde Park for 14 years, tending even more flower gardens and feeding the birds before moving to Morrisville to be close to her daughter, Linda.
Patricia was predeceased by her husband, Frank; her parents; and all five siblings.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Gary) Briggs; her sons, Paul (Linda) Deth and Rodger Deth and partner, Marge Harvey; grandchildren, Chad Briggs, Seth Briggs and husband, Daniel Cardona, Josh Deth and wife, Kristine McAllister, Melissa (Rob) Sylvester; great-grandson, Shae Sylvester; and special nephew, Leo Teachout.
As per her request, a small, close family gathering will be held later. Arrangements are with des Groseilliers Funeral Home in Hardwick.
In her memory, it would be most fitting to plant a tree or shrub. Namaste.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.