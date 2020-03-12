Patricia D. Annis, 72, of Calais, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, died peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She leaves a legacy of maternal love and care and will always be remembered for her selfless spirit.
Patricia was born July 4, 1947, in Newport, R.I., daughter of Josiah and Dorothy (Dunn) Bliss. She graduated from Middletown (R.I.) High School and moved to Calais at age 18, where she later met the love of her life, George Annis. They wed Nov. 7, 1970, and together worked on their dairy farm for 35 years.
Patricia was a member of the Macedonia Baptist Church in Plainfield, which she and George helped construct. She was also a tireless caregiver to Todd, who she loved like a son. Patricia received an award for her outstanding 22 years of providing care, 11 of those years working for Washington County Mental Health.
Her greatest achievement was her family; she cherished spending time with them, making wonderful memories.
Survivors include her husband, George Annis; her siblings and siblings by marriage, Janet (and Peter) Batchelder, Mary Varney, Nancy (and John) Prescott, Jean Cadorette, Rachael Bliss, Pearl Gottberg and Sheila Annis; her children, Karen (and Jim) Abbott and Al (and Tracy) Annis; her grandchildren, Austin, Tyler, Jade, Taylor and Justin; and many nieces and nephews.
Her parents died earlier, as did a brother, Michael Bliss, and sister, Carol Bliss.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Patricia’s memory may be made to the Twin Valley Senior Center, P.O. Box 152, East Montpelier, VT 05651. Services will be private. The des Groseilliers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To convey memories and online condolences: dgfunerals.com.