Patricia C. Duncan

Patricia Cleveland Duncan, 89, of Morristown, died after a long illness on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Copley Hospital in the presence of her family.
She was the loving wife of the late Grant Duncan, who died Nov. 12, 1986.
She was born in Morristown, the daughter of the late Bernard Cleveland and Grace Manning Cleveland.
She graduated in Hyde Park and was employed by Copley Hospital as a nurse’s aide and then a medical secretary, retiring after 35 years.
She was predeceased by her sisters, Babe Piviorotto and Gertrude West; sister-in-law, Evelyn Cleveland; brother, Bernard (Bud) Cleveland; and a daughter, Debra Spinella.
She is survived by her son, James Duncan and wife, Donna; a daughter, Lisa Ingalls and her life companion, David Fields; her grandchildren, Gwen Tremblay and husband, Joe, Kiel Ingalls, Kalan Ingalls, Ashley Duncan, Amber Duncan, MJ Spinella and wife, and Adrianna D’Abrosca and husband, Adam; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private graveside service was held with just family at Patricia’s request on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. in Jedediah Hyde Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Patricia’s memory to Copley Hospital.
