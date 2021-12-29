Patricia Anne Werner

Patricia (Patti) Anne Werner, 74, died peacefully in her home in Barton on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. Her partner Michael was at her side.
Patti was born on March 7, 1947, in Springfield, Mass. She was the eldest daughter of the late Vincent and Gurecia Frank. She attended high school at Commerce High School in Springfield.
Following her education, she worked as a hairdresser at Tony’s Hair Salon in Indian Orchard, Mass. In 1984 she moved with her family to Hardwick. She made a life for herself in Vermont by using many of her very unique talents. She owned an antique shop called Vintage Ladies in Barre with her lifelong best friend, Mary, as well as a seasonal wreath-making business.
Patti had a love of art and beautiful things. She enjoyed tag sales and collected antiques, artwork and tchotchke. She spent much of her retirement years painting and creating pottery.
She is survived by her partner of many years, Michael Lunsford; her best friend, Mary Harney Mackay; her son and daughter-in-law, Anthony and Amanda Werner; her son and daughter-in-law, Bill Werner and Heidi Trombly; her daughter, Heidi Werner; her daughter-in-law. Heidi Strange; and her sister and brother-in-law. Diane and Roger Strange.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tyler Trombly, Natasha Wescom, Megan Werner and her partner, Bryant Billado, Melinda Herman and her spouse, Shaun Herman, Savannah Werner, James Clancy, Karmen Werner, Logan Werner, Kaleigh Werner, Andrew Strange and Miranda Lavender; as well as nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Brian Strange.
Patti was kind, honest and fiercely loyal. She will be dearly missed.
A funeral service will be held at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Church at 44 East Street in Orleans on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. with a reception immediately following.
