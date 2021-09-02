Patricia Anne Eyler, 89, died peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. She was born on Aug. 29, 1931, in Reading, Pa., to Robert and Ada Bomberger. She shared her life with her loving husband Charles until his death in 2017.
Pat is survived by her daughter, Pamela and her husband, Douglas Bradford; son, Steven and his wife, Mary Claire Eyler; daughter, Melonie and her husband, Eric Atkinson; and sisters, Barbara Ewell and Carole Deck. She adored and is dearly loved by her seven grandchildren, Douglas Bradford, Ryan Bradford, David Eyler, Robert Eyler, Katie (Atkinson) Bjornen, Callie Atkinson and Aislee (Atkinson) Olmstead. She was very proud of her nine great-grandchildren, Caleb Bradford, Addison Bradford, Maia Bradford, Ronin Bradford, Teresa Eyler, Thomas Eyler, Eleanor Eyler, Lillian Eyler and Kaycee Olmstead.
Pat, a lifelong learner and educator, was a graduate of East Lampeter High School and West Chester University, both in Pennsylvania. She earned her master’s degrees from Pennsylvania State University. She was a proud member of the Delta Kappa Gamma sorority.
Pat was a grade schoolteacher and reading specialist in Hershey, Pa., for 30 years. In her second career she was an associate professor of early childhood education at Johnson State College, where her favorite activity was supervising student teachers.
She was a dedicated, caring teacher and she had a formative impact on the lives of countless students. Pat possessed the soul of a musician and artist. She loved music and she shared her talent by serving as the organist and pianist for churches in Pennsylvania and Vermont.
Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family. Her birthday cakes were a highlight of family celebrations. Her cake creations ranged from soccer balls to firetrucks to Harry Potter. She loved the beach, gardening, painting, sewing, baking, travel and camping.
Pat leaves an inspiring legacy of how to be a loving wife, devoted mother, adoring grandmother, trusted friend and a kind and helpful neighbor. Her sharp wit and sense of humor delighted all those who spent time with her.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661, or the United Church of Johnson, PO Box 703, Johnson VT 05656.
A family memorial gathering will be scheduled at a later date.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
