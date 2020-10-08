Please join us a celebration of a life well lived – the life of Patricia L. Anderson of Lake Elmore who passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.
Patricia loved her Lake Elmore community. We hope you will join us on 10 a.m. Oct. 10, 2020, at the Elmore United Methodist Church to honor her memory.
The event will be held rain or shine. Due to COVID-19 precautions we are:
- Holding the celebration outside on the church lawn
- Asking people to bring their own chairs
- There will be no reception following the service
- Practicing social distancing and wearing masks
- Asking people to please stay home if you have any COVID-19 symptoms
