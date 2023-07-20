Patricia A. Larrabee

Patricia Ann Larrabee (“Pat or Patty”), 82, born April 14, 1941, to Earl and Ethel Larrabee of Hardwick died peacefully at the Greensboro Nursing Home on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
She was a graduate of Hardwick Academy as well as the North East School of Hair Design in St. Johnsbury.
Along with being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother she wore many hats throughout her life. She was a homemaker, beautician, cook, farmer, caregiver and much more.
She spent time playing cards with family and friends and always enjoyed a good game of Scrabble or bingo. Patricia had talent for writing poetry. Singing was also a favorite and she sang with Barre Tones. She had a knack for making everyone laugh with her humorous nature. Her kind, loving, free spirit will be missed deeply by all.
Patricia was a “beautiful woman with the heart of an angel and the soul of a gypsy.”
She is survived by her children, Audrey Billings, Reginald C. Allen (Penny), Douglas Allen and Marsha Allen (partner Mark McNally); grandchildren, Brock Billings (Christina), Brandy Chauvin (Marc), Brant Billings (Korina), Brooke Billings (Sean), Braden Billings, Skylar McNally (Becca), Autumn McNally (Isaac), Tiffany Gray Allen, Connor Allen (Shaylene) and Mercedes Allen; five great-grandchildren; her siblings, Gary Larrabee, Dennis Larrabee (Betty), Richard Larrabee (Terri); many nieces, nephews, cousins; and her beloved cat, Boots.
She was predeceased by her parents, Earl and Ethel Larrabee; and siblings, Larry Larrabee, Earl “Buddy” Larrabee, Robert Larrabee, Shirley Brochu and James “Jimmy” Larrabee.
A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion Hall in Hardwick on Sunday, July 23, 2023, from noon-4 p.m. A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with des Groseilliers Funeral Home, Hardwick. Online condolences and memories can be shared with the family at dgfunerals.com.
