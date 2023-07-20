Patricia A. Larrabee

Patricia A. Larrabee

Patricia Ann Larrabee (“Pat or Patty”), 82, born April 14, 1941, to Earl and Ethel Larrabee of Hardwick died peacefully at the Greensboro Nursing Home on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

She was a graduate of Hardwick Academy as well as the North East School of Hair Design in St. Johnsbury.

