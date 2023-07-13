Morrisville, VT (05661)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.