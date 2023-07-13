Patricia Ann Larrabee, 82, died Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Greensboro Nursing Home.
She was born April 14, 1941, to Earl and Ethel Larrabee. Her complete obituary will be available in a later edition.
Updated: July 13, 2023 @ 7:30 pm
Patricia Ann Larrabee, 82, died Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Greensboro Nursing Home.
She was born April 14, 1941, to Earl and Ethel Larrabee. Her complete obituary will be available in a later edition.
A celebration of life in Patricia’s memory will be held on Sunday, July 23, 2023, from noon-4 p.m. at the American Legion in Hardwick.
Arrangements are with the des Groseilliers Funeral Home. Online condolences and memories of Patricia may be shared with the family at dgfunerals.com.
