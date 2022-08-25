Patresa Jean Wells

Patresa Jean (Kittell) Wells, 95, a lifelong resident of Jeffersonville, died peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at her home with her children by her side.
She was born on Dec. 23, 1926, to Iva and Schuyler Kittell in Jeffersonville — on the hill, she always called it. Schuyler died in 1931, and Iva then married Howard Barsha in 1938, who helped raise Patresa and her brothers like his own children.
Patresa graduated from Cambridge High School in 1947. She married Charles Harvey Wells Jr. on Oct.17, 1953. Together they raised four children as a couple.
They enjoyed going dancing, bowling, snowmobiling and being with friends. Charles died in 1977 so she was like a mother, father and best friend. She began working as a payroll clerk at the Mary Fletcher Hospital and was active in the American Legion Auxiliary where she became a lifetime member.
She enjoyed walking in the 4th of July parades with her American Legion colleagues carrying the American flag with so much pride. She loved selling poppies and doing fundraisers for the American Legion. She loved to play solitaire every day and played canasta on a weekly basis with friends.
She was also a lifetime member of the Eagles Club. She sold Fuller Brush products for a long time, along with Amway, where she saved her money to buy a snowmobile for her family as a surprise to all. She was very committed to helping with the school programs for her children.
She was a very strong-willed person. She overcame many obstacles as a child, wife and mother but never let that bring her down, always putting one foot in front of the other, picking up the pieces, carrying on without complaint and beating the odds thrown her way. She loved being a part of her children’s lives, engaging in any activity of their choice. Her love for her children was unconditional and she was there for them every moment of their lives.
Her smiling face will truly be missed by all.
Special thanks to the team at Lamoille Home Health and Hospice for helping us all carry out mom’s last wishes of her life, for which we are very grateful.
Patresa leaves behind her sons, Jeffrey Charles Wells and friend, Susan of Highgate, Brian Keith Wells of Waterville, and Terry Jay Wells of Jeffersonville; daughter, Paula Jayne Turner and husband, Charlie of Fletcher; brother Landon (Tink Kittell) of Jeffersonville; four grandchildren, Ryan Wells and wife, Kelley, Brock Wells and wife, Kaley, Skylar Whitney and husband, Ryan, and Jacob Wells; four great-grandchildren, Preston Whitney, Logan Whitney, Aubrey Wells and Daxton Wells; two feline companions, Fat Cat and Black Cat; several nieces and nephews; and a brother-in-law.
She was predeceased by her parents, stepfather and husband; brother, Schuyler (Jack Kittell); and many close friends.
A private graveside memorial service will be held in the family lot in South Cambridge Cemetery with Rev. Elizabeth Griffin offering prayers. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, beginning at 12:45 p.m. at the Eagles Club, Jeffersonville.
Memorial contributions in Patresa’s memory may be made to American Legion, Post 35, P.O. Box 96, Jeffersonville VT 05464, Eagles Green Mountain 3210, P.O. Box 326, Jeffersonville VT 05464, or Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661.
