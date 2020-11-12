Pamela Jean Whitney, our beloved mother, sister, aunt and best friend died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.
Pamela, 64, was born in Morrisville to the late Raymond Whitney and Barbara (Bartlett) Whitney. She spent most of her life in Johnson and Vergennes.
Pam endured a very long, but courageous battle with cancer.
Pam enjoyed long walks, sunsets and a love for music, especially Lionel Richie. Anyone who knew Pam recognized right away that she loved her three sons and grandchildren more than anything in this world.
Some of the best times Pam spent was with her family attending Yankees games, concerts, playing the board-game Trouble, gathering for family events, and vacationing together.
Attending her son Ian’s wedding in Fort Myers, Fla., was easily one of the best times in her life. Pam could not get over how beautiful the sunset on the beach … she dreamed of one day returning.
Her favorite concert was seeing Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys at the Flynn Theatre, and she truly cherished going on The Spirit of Ethan Allen and cruising on Lake Champlain. Every time we hear chimes in the wind, we will quickly be reminded of her love for sitting outside and listening to the chimes.
She was the top supporter in each one of her son’s lives. She rarely missed one of their basketball games, she came out to support her son’s DJ events, and always kept in touch. Most importantly, she always told her family how much she loved them.
Pam is best remembered for her love of life and family. There was nothing more precious to her than her three sons, Patrick Steele of Johnson, Ian Nimblett and his wife, Nicole, of Ridgefield, Conn., and Jesse Whitney of Johnson. She also leaves behind four beautiful grandchildren, Jace and Jasmine Steele, and Marley and Harper Nimblett; and several nieces and nephews.
Pam is survived by a brother, David Whitney and his wife, Debbie; and three sisters, Linda Bradley and her significant other, Albert Nadeau, Bonnie Carriere and her husband, Gene, and Debbie Farrington and her husband, Charles.
We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Dawn and Stephanie, wonderful home health nurses, and Dr. Brooks and Catherine at Dartmouth-Hitchcock. Catherine and Pam developed such a bond over the years that will always be cherished. Thank you to Copley Hospital for their excellent care given to Pam on numerous occasions.
We must give a very special thanks to Pam’s wonderful son Jesse, who was with her throughout, never leaving her side except to work. She could not have endured this terrible disease without him.
Per Pam’s wishes, there will be no funeral services. A celebration of her life will be held for the family and close friends after it is once again safe.
The family invites you to share memories and condolences to A. W. Rich Funeral Home (awrfh.com). For those who wish, contributions may be made to the Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, VT 05661.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.