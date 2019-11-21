Pamela June Harshman, 60, of Walden died peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in the comfort of her home with family at her side, following a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born Jan. 26, 1959 in Hardwick, daughter of Everett L. and Theresa (Fisk) Keene. She graduated from Hazen Union School in 1977.
Pam was first employed at Cabot Creamery in Cabot.
On Oct. 7, 1989 she married the love of her life, Gregg Austin Harshman, in South Walden. For several years, they traveled throughout the lower 48 states, stopping to work in Oregon and Washington state before returning to Vermont and settling in Walden. She then worked for Vermont Precision in Morrisville for two years.
Pam later stayed at home to care for her young children and followed their many activities, and was a Boy Scout troop leader and helped with the Girl Scouts.
She enjoyed traveling, flower gardening and nature. Pam was a devoted mother. She loved spending time with family, especially with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Gregg, of Walden; two children, Douglas Harshman and companion Gwendolyn Robinson of Wolcott, and Victoria Harshman of Walden and companion Ernest Judd of Bowling Green, Ohio; three grandchildren, Phyllis M. Harshman and Ryan L. Harshman of Wolcott, and Aspen S. Judd of Walden; four siblings, Edward “Eddie” Keene, Barbara Keene and Jill Keene, all of East Hardwick, and Brenda Beaupre and Ephraim Salls Jr. of Hardwick; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call Thursday, Nov. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Northern Vermont Funeral Home, 60 Elm St., Hardwick.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Nov. 22, at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Ernest Machia officiating. Spring burial will be in the family lot in the South Walden Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to March of Dimes, 1275 Mamaroneck Ave., White Plains, NY 10605; or to Norris Cotton Cancer Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Lebanon NH 03756.