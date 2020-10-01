Owen B. Braley, 60, died peacefully at Pines Rehabilitation in Lyndonville on Sept. 13, 2020.
He was born Feb. 28, 1960, in Fletcher, to his predeceased parents, Bernice and William Braley.
He enjoyed spending time with his dogs, and long walks in nature with them. He enjoyed collecting and racing his older cars in the pasture. In his down time he enjoyed reading hunting and fish and game books. He enjoyed the company of a close friend, Paul Reddin, and his family.
He leaves behind his sister, Donna Tarrier and her husband, Phillip; nieces and nephews, Angie Blouin and husband, Artie, and son Devyn, William Braley III and daughter, Allison, Daniel and girlfriend, Katy, and daughters Piper and Madison, Bernice Braley and her boyfriend, Eddy, Nicholas Tarrier and his wife, Erin, and son, Grey, and Shannon Ayotte and husband, Jeremy, and children Isaac, McKayla and Connor.
He was predeceased by his sister, Roxanne Spaulding, and brothers William Braley II and wife, Marilyn, and his other brother Marvin Braley. His favorite dog, White Paws, preceded him by a couple of weeks.
There will be a private service for family. We will have a celebration of life at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Owen’s memory may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital.
The family also invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting awrfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.