Otis D. Corrow

Otis Dean Corrow, 96, of Piermont, N.H., formerly of Hardwick, died peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at the Veterans Administration Hospital in White River Junction.
He was born March 23, 1925, in Hardwick, the son of the late Clayton D. Corrow Sr. and Nina Marshall Corrow. He attended Hardwick Academy and many years later, on March 1, 2012, he graduated from Hazen Union School in Hardwick through a state of Vermont school program. He was 87 years young.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army, during World War II in Hartford, Conn. He very proudly served his country in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. He was one of the first wave of the soldiers on Anzio Beach in Italy and one of the few survivors. Otis received several distinguished awards including a double Purple Heart. Otis was honorably discharged on Jan. 23, 1946.
On April 13, 1946, he married Joyce Bidwell in Morrisville. For more than 20 years the young married couple lived in Massachusetts, before returning to Vermont in 1968 and making the Hardwick and Woodbury area their home. Following the death of Otis’s beloved wife of 53 years, he moved to New Hampshire to live with his daughter and son-in-law, Jeannine and Peter.
Otis was employed by the University of Massachusetts Amherst, agricultural department for 21 years. He later drove truck, carrying agricultural products. He retired in 1978 due to acute health reasons.
He was an all-around Vermont farm boy at heart. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and most of all, family life.
Survivors include four children, Denise Griffith and her husband, Larry of Bushnell, Fla., Jeannine Erpelding and her husband, Peter of Piermont, N.H., Carlton Corrow and his wife, Roxanne, of Lyndonville, and Dan Corrow of Charlottesville, Va.; 11 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Otis was predeceased by all his siblings, Archie Corrow, Clayton “Junie” Corrow Jr., Maylo Gonyaw, Irene Corrow, Gertrude DePaolo and his twin sister, Ona Miller.
Graveside services will be held in the spring in the Fairview Cemetery in Hardwick with date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to help a veteran at Voluntary Services, White River Jct., VA Medical Center, 215 N. Main Street, White River Junction VT 05001.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
