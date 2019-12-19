Orben Abram Loucks, 79, of Belvidere died Dec. 12, 2019, of a rare form of brain cancer.
He was a wonderful man who was loved and is dearly missed.
He was born March 21, 1940, the third child of Lewis and Myrtle Loucks of Cobleskill, N.Y. At age 3, he went to live with his grandparents, Anna and Leon Hilsinger in Bainbridge, N.Y. They raised him into an amazing and proud man, with the ability to do anything he set his mind to.
On New Year’s Day in 1960, he married his childhood sweetheart and love of his life, Captola Barup. They made their home in Cayuta, N.Y., where they welcomed their first son, Brian.
In 1968 they moved to Belvidere, where Orben built their first home. It was there that they welcomed their second son, Danny, completing their family.
After working for G.W. Tatro Construction for almost 10 years, he bought his first dump truck and started his own business, Orben Loucks Trucking. Orben loved driving and maintaining his beloved Mack trucks. He could be found tinkering on them long after the sun went down each day. He owned two Mack trucks before retiring in 2008.
His retirement was short-lived, though; he soon grew restless. Anyone who knew Orben knew he wasn’t happy unless he was busy. He went back to G.W. Tatro to work “part-time” driving a dump truck. It wasn’t long before part-time became 40-plus hours a week. He was back doing what he loved. He worked for Tatro’s — driving truck, operating equipment in the gravel pits and loading and scaling trucks in their yard — until he fell sick in 2018. Diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer, he began the fight of his life. Determined and supported by his family, he bravely faced his foe with grace, courage and dignity, his faith in God never wavering. He died peacefully, surrounded by his family.
Orben will be remembered for his calm, caring nature. He found great joy and satisfaction in helping others; he would do anything for anyone. He loved gardening, woodworking, target practicing and riding his Harley. He spent countless hours with his granddaughter Annika — swinging together in the swing he made, having tea parties at the little table he made for her. The bond they shared was truly special.
He was very committed to his faith, attended to the upkeep of his church, and was a deacon of Mountain View Tabernacle for several years.
Survivors include his wife, Captola Loucks; two sons, Brian Loucks and wife Greta and daughter Jamie, and Danny Loucks and wife Becky and daughter Annika; one brother, Dennis Loucks and wife Mary; three sisters-in-law, Carol Levandusky and husband David, Sally Witham and husband Marvin, and Linda Cutting and husband Duane; several nieces and nephews; and his two feline companions, Tasha and Heidi.
A brother, Lewis Loucks, a sister, Marion Bogart, and a brother-in-law, Medford Barup, died earlier.
The family thanks Dr. Thomas and Dr. Coddaire, who took great care of him, and his nurses from Home Health and Hospice, most notably Nicole. He also really enjoyed everyone who stopped in to spend time with him.
As Orben wished, there will be a celebration of his life with a small committal service at the graveside. He will be laid to rest at the Belvidere Cemetery in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Lamoille County Home Health and Hospice.