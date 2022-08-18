Normand Lacasse, 91, a life-long member of the Elmore community, died peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in the comfort of his home with his loving family at his side.
He was born June 25, 1931, in Elmore, the son of the late Raoul and Florence (Marquis) Lacasse. He attended the Hardwood Flats one-room schoolhouse in Elmore. Following his education, Normand worked all his working years farming, first on his parent’s dairy farm for many years, and he later purchased a dairy farm next to his parent’s farm, which he operated with his wife until he retired in 1996.
On Oct. 15, 1966, he married the love of his life, Carmen M. Denis in St. Alphonse de Granby, Quebec, Canada. Normand and his new bride returned to Elmore to a house he built, where they made their home and raised their two sons. He loved his family, farming and deer hunting. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Normand was a member of the Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Morrisville, but was happiest on the farm in Elmore, working hard and enjoying the fruits of his labor.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Carmen, of Elmore; two sons, Michel Lacross and his wife, Sandra of Elmore, and Robert Lacasse of Hyde Park; two grandchildren, Sabrina Lacasse and her companion, Kyle Kittell, of Enosburg, and Patrick Lacasse and his fiancé, Felicia Therrien, of Johnson; a brother, Fernand Lacasse of Newport; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased earlier this year by his great-granddaughter, Mikenna Lacasse.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug.16, 2022, at Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish, Brooklyn Street, Morrisville. Burial will immediately follow in the family plot in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Morrisville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38106.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
