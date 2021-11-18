Norman Van Ness Peatman

Norman Van Ness “Pete” Peatman, 74, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.
Pete was born in Jeffersonville on the Feb. 22, 1947, and was a lifelong resident of Johnson. He lived for many years in his beloved family home on Railroad Street, where he had an extensive personal library, created art and fed his bird friends.
Pete attended the University of Vermont, where he received a bachelor’s degree in biology and a minor in mathematics.
He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War in the intelligence community, after studying Arabic at the Monterey Language School in California.
After his military service, Pete studied art at Johnson State College and at Cardiff School of Art in Wales. While in the United Kingdom, he lived for a while in Ireland, a place of family heritage that he loved.
Pete was an accomplished artist — art ran in his family — who focused on painting and printmaking. His later works were mainly mixed media and had varying themes — both political and abstract.
He was an advocate of education and an avid reader, and had a huge personal library, with books ranging from science and the natural world to art and politics. He had also recently begun a collection of British authors. Previously, Pete had donated a large selection of science-related books to the Lanpher Memorial Library in Hyde Park. Pete loved education and learning new things, and would often engage his friend, Sasha, in discussions on science, politics, climate change, art and writing.
Pete loved the natural world, especially birds and insects, which he had studied in college. His interest in insects, especially ants and spiders, began when he was young and had trouble with sight. He loved to watch them construct their worlds. He religiously fed the birds that lived around him and watched them as they came daily to feed. He had a private war with the squirrels, but still had a soft spot for them.
Last, but certainly not least, Pete was a gamer. He played games on his older PlayStation, which he loved, but he loved games of all kinds. He challenged himself with military board games, was an American Poolplayers Association league member in Stowe, played on the Eden horseshoe league, was a 301-dart league player and an awesome chess player. He lived to play cribbage and pitch, especially with his brother, Mike, and friends.
Pete was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Chris.
He is survived by his brother, Mike, and Linda of Johnson, who miss him terribly, and his brother, Dave, from Eden. He is survived by many friends, among them, Dave, a fellow horseshoe and card player, and Sasha and Theron, who shared his love of art, animals, books, science and nature.
A memorial service will be held in spring 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.