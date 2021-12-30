Norman Spaulding

Norman Nathan “Norm” Spaulding, 89, of Morristown, died at his home on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. He was born in Fairfax on Oct. 18, 1932, to Ernest and Mary (Wagner) Spaulding.
He was predeceased by his wife, Doris (Carpentier) Spaulding, in 2001, and his son, Nathan, in 2006.
Spaulding is survived by his children, Ernest (Connie) of Montpelier, Edward (Trisha) of Eden, and Nicole (Scott) of East Fairfield; grandchildren, Deirdre, Kory, Kevin, Stacey, Stephanie, Leslie, Paige, Eva, Emma, Samantha, Josh and Shanelle; great-grandchildren, Isatov, Jonah, Vincent, Alex and Sammy; several nieces and nephews; close friends, Mike and Sheri Pastina and family; and a sister, Janet Frisco of Connecticut.
He was predeceased by his siblings, Walter, Ernest, Frieda, Audrey, Marilyn, Wallace, Earl and Reginald.
As a young man coming back from serving in the Korean War, he worked at Atlas Plywood in Morrisville. He worked at local farms in Lamoille County before he became an employee of Mount Mansfield in Stowe, where he worked maintenance for many years.
He enjoyed a lot of painting in the summer and long days and nights of plowing in the winter. Before retiring he worked at Stowe Country Club maintaining golf carts and mowing the greens.
Spaulding and his wife married in 1959 and planted their roots in Morristown Corners where they raised their children. Later they settled in Hyde Park.
Anyone who truly knew Spaulding knew how important his lawn was. His yard work was his pride and joy.
After losing his wife, Spaulding moved to Copley Terrace in Morristown. He met a lot of friends that helped him along his journey. He continued pushing until the end to survive without his love. Now they are eternally together. Rest in peace.
In lieu of flowers please donate to North Country Animal League, 16 Mountain View Meadows Road, Morristown, to keep his love of animals going.
There will be graveside service Pleasant View Cemetery in the spring to honor both Norman and Doris Spaulding at the convenience of the family.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit faithfh.net.
