Norman Laferriere

Norman Arthur Laferriere, 67, of Morrisville, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Norman was born on Sept. 13, 1955, in St. Johnsbury to Andrew and Fernande Pauline (Berube) Laferriere. He was a graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy. Norman was a mechanic at Pete’s Equipment.
He enjoyed riding his crotch rocket, going to hunting camp with Larry, spending time with friends and family and tinkering on anything.
Norman is survived by his brother, Paul (Sylvia) of St. Johnsbury; and his two sisters, Patricia (Pete) Couture of Morrisville and Lucille (Tim) McTigue of Barre.
He was predeceased by his father and mother, Andrew and Fernande Pauline Laferriere; and his sister, Rita (Laferriere) Garfield.
Norman’s ashes will be spread during a celebration of his life this fall in Granby.
