Norman Kenneth Nye, 83, of Johnson, died on Monday, March 28, 2022.
He was born May 29, 1938, in Burlington, and lived all his life, apart from his time in the Navy, in Lamoille County, beginning with the dairy farm on the Nye homestead in Jeffersonville and the last 26 years in Johnson. He ran the family dairy and maple sugaring business with his father until 1975.
The homestead, built in 1811 as a stagecoach tavern, was also run as a guesthouse by his mother and father. The homestead is now owned by Marsha (Nye) Lane and her husband David as Nye’s Green Valley Farm Bed & Breakfast.
Norman was the son of Kenneth and Ruth (Boyden) Nye.
He is survived by his wife, Yvonne (Nadeau) Allen; daughters, Ginny and husband, Gerry Cincotta of Essex Junction, and daughter Averil Nye and life partner, Tim Page of Sheldon; son-in-law, David Langlois, currently of Olympia, Wash.; sisters, Phila (Nye) Roberge of Maine, and Martha Jane (Nye) Blaisdell and husband, C. Kent Blaisdell of New York.
Norman was also blessed with seven grandchildren, Brittany, Lucas, Kayla, Jocelyn, Devry, Matthew and Andrew; nine great-grandchildren, Jaiden, McKenna, Mason, Malcolm, Stacy, Ryker, Kashton, Emilia and David; and a large encompassing family of brothers-in-law, sisters-in law, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his first wife Wilma (Blaisdell) Nye, and daughter Stacy (Nye) Langlois.
Norman proudly served in the U.S. Navy as a jet mechanic from 1956-1960 and was formally discharged in 1962. He was stationed in Jacksonville, Fla., and served on the USS Essex aircraft carrier for 18 months. He is a longtime member of the VFW in Hyde Park, and he spent a few years as a volunteer firefighter with the Cambridge Fire Department.
He raised three daughters with his wife, Wilma, in Jeffersonville, and shared his love of horses with his daughters and grandchildren. With 500-plus acres of land there was always plenty of room to ride. Winter month pastimes consisted of skiing, as a younger man, and snowmobiling. He became a VAST member, and all that land came in handy for his kids, nieces and nephews to roam on snowmobiles.
The Nye family owned a camp on Metcalf Pond in Fletcher where the family spent many wonderful days during the summer months swimming, boating, fishing and water skiing. The kids spent hours exploring the various caves in the hills behind the camp and roasting marshmallows over the fire. How they never managed to encounter poison ivy is still a mystery.
Norman loved to dance. He loved to take his wife out for a night of dancing, and fortunately both wives loved to dance. Those who knew Norman would not be surprised to hear that he would occasionally compare his dancing prowess to those of Fred Astaire; humility was never a strong suit with Norm.
The 1965 movie “Those Calloways” was filmed in Smugglers Notch. Norman did some work for the filming company during their short stay in Vermont and drove the buggy with Linda Evans as the passenger at the end of the movie.
Norman was loved deeply and will be missed by his wife and family.
Services will be Saturday, April 30, 2022. There will be a graveside service for the family at 11 a.m. at the Jeffersonville Cemetery. A reception is being hosted at noon by the VFW, 129 VFW Drive, Hyde Park, for all who wish to attend.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morristown VT 05661. (802-888-4651)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.