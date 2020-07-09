Norman James Rooney, 86, of Jeffersonville died in his home at Mann’s Meadow, surrounded by family, on Sunday, July 5, 2020, after a valiant battle with COPD.
Dutch, as he was known to family and friends, was the youngest of five children, born at home in Cambridge to Raymond Wilfred and Mabelle Helen (Barry) Rooney on March 4, 1934. He graduated from Cambridge High School in 1952, by which time he had already lost both his parents.
Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy, serving from 1952 to 1956 during the Korean War aboard two aircraft carriers, the USS Mindoro and the USS Leyte.
Upon honorable discharge, he worked at Pratt and Whitney in North Haven, Conn., before joining General Electric Co. in Burlington, Vt., where he worked for 28 years as a sheet metal manufacturing planner and NCM programmer.
On June 27, 1959, he married the love of his life, Geraldene (Machia) Rooney, at St. Mary’s Church in Cambridge. Together, they raised five children.
Dutch loved being outdoors, fishing and hunting, playing softball, golf and horseshoes. His family was his pride and joy. He enjoyed teaching the kids to swim, cheering from the sidelines at his children and grandchildren’s sporting events, attending dance recitals and celebrating graduations. He was sometimes pulled from the stands to umpire baseball and softball games.
For many years, he enjoyed traveling the contiguous 48 states with Gerry by RV, visiting family and making friends, wintering at their home in Lake Placid, Fla. He was a member of the 6:30 a.m. coffee club at Hanley’s store in Jeffersonville, where he will be missed for his sense of humor and the sparkle in his eye. He was an enthusiastic card player, enjoying the company of neighbors and friends at Mann’s Meadow. In his retirement, he enjoyed carpentry (and friendship) with Terry McCuin.
Norman was a faith-filled Catholic, a parishioner of St. Mary’s in Cambridge, where he volunteered for the annual church suppers and helped with the parish rectory building project. His faith sustained him through the childhood loss of his parents, and he credited his daily devotions for allowing him to achieve 37 years of sobriety, of which his family was very proud.
His stepmother, Harriet Humphrey Rooney, died earlier, as did a brother, Donald Rooney, and sisters Teresa Kittell, CharAnn Rooney and Beverly Pollander.
Survivors include his wife, Gerry; their children, Michael Rooney and partner Amy Delorme of Burlington, Robert Rooney and wife Kathy of Greenfield, N.H., Matthew Rooney and wife Bobbi of Hyde Park, Kathy Snell and husband Peter of Shelburne, Donna Rooney-Stalker and husband Harold of New Marlborough, Mass., and cultural exchange son Eduardo Alvarez of David, Panama; his grandchildren, Kaitlin Rooney of Freedom, N.H., Zachary Rooney of Hillsborough, N.H., Carolyn and Andrew Snell of Shelburne, and Alicia Delorme of Burlington; his sisters- and brothers-in-law, Carol Rooney of Joppa, Md., John Sotingco of Anaheim, Calif., Richard and Peg Machia of Cambridge, Jane and Terry Shaw of Jeffersonville and Lynda Cootware of Essex; and several dear nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held for the immediate family; burial will be in St. George’s Cemetery in Bakersfield with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Norman Rooney to St. Mary’s Parish in Cambridge and Lamoille County Home Health and Hospice in Morrisville. Special thanks to Father Christopher Micale, Dr. Laura Norris, Dr. Garth Garrison, Lamoille County Home Health staff, and Lincare. Arrangements are by A.W. Rich Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at awrfh.com.
