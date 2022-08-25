Norman H. Chauvin, 85, died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Morrisville to be reunited with the love of his life, Faye (Goodwin) Chauvin.
Norman was born in Eden on Oct. 10, 1936, to Henry and Yvette (Parent) Chauvin. Norman spent the early years of his life growing up on the family farm with his brothers and sisters. Norman learned at a very young age what it meant to work hard and continued to do so into his 80s.
Norman and Faye were married on Aug. 10, 1956, and made a home in Morrisville. Their family grew to include their daughter, Joyce and sons, Bruce and Michael. Norman spent most of his life providing for his family as a truck driver. Whether it was hauling logs, milk, Christmas trees or a long career at CCS, Norman worked hard to ensure his family was provided for.
Norman didn’t allow age or retirement to slow him down. Soon after he retired he traded in a truck for a lawnmower. Norman spent several years working for Sonny Demars mowing several properties. Norman took great pride in the work he performed and would beam as he shared with his family about the different lawns he mowed, what the best time to cut each one would be and what his upcoming plans were for the week.
While Norman worked hard, Norman and Faye also enjoyed traveling to Florida to spend time there during the winter months. They enjoyed their travels and being close to the ocean. There were also memorable trips to Maine and Washington, D.C.
They also enjoyed many Sunday drives over the years and the company of family and good friends. Norman looked forward each year to the 4th of July and Christmas Eve when his family always gathered. He looked forward to these special times, often talking about them months in advance and asking everyone about their plans to make sure everyone would be there.
The greatest joy in Norman’s life was his family. Norman would tell those who came to visit him that he was so lucky as he had the most beautiful family and how proud he was of them.
Norman will be greatly missed by his sons, Bruce Chauvin and his wife, Wendy, and Michael Chauvin and his partner, Karen; granddaughters, Heather (Gilbert) Kuney and her husband, Ramel, Tracey (Chauvin) Laird and her husband, Robert, Nicole Chauvin and Jessica Chauvin; his grandson, Anthony Chauvin and his wife, Shannon; his great-grandchildren, Nathaniel Chauvin and his partner, Aly, Noah Glover, Ava Chauvin, Rierden and Mirandia Kuney, Jared Bouchard, Callen and Aiden Chauvin, and Don and Jon Sicard; his siblings, Jimmy Chauvin and his wife, Louise, Raymond Chauvin and his wife, Carolyn, Jackie Locke and her husband, Marvin, and Pauline Manosh; many nieces and nephews; and many other loved ones.
Norman was predeceased by his beloved wife, Faye; his daughter, Joyce Chauvin; and his sister, Jeanette Fleury and her husband, Glenn.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Norman’s memory can be made to Lamoille Home Health and Hospice. A private graveside service will be held for family and close friends on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Pleasant View Cemetery.
Arrangements are with des Groseilliers Funeral Home, Hardwick. Online condolences may be made by visiting dgfunerals.com.
