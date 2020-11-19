Norma T. Savage, 88, of Eden died peacefully with her daughter by her side on Monday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the Manor in Morrisville. She was born July 22, 1932, in Johnson, the daughter of Ralph and Eula (Whitcomb) Thompson of North Hyde Park.
Norma met her future husband, Elliott Marvin Savage, of North Hero at her father’s sugar orchard on Thompson Hill. They married on Sept. 12, 1948, in Irasburg, and made their home in Eden so Elliott could be close to his work at the asbestos mines in Lowell. They were happily married for 36 years until Elliott’s sudden death Oct. 17, 1984.
She is survived by two sons, Thomas Joseph Savage of Hyde Park, and John Elliott Savage (Mitzi) of Johnson; and a daughter, Monica Lee Heath (James/Rick) of Hyde Park. She is also survived by her grandson, Keith Elliott Savage (Julianna) of Morrisville, and their children, Olivia and Karter Savage; granddaughter, Makesha Lee Heath (Nate) of Essex Junction and their children, Monica Heath and Daphne Martelle; grandson, Jordan James Heath (Allison) of Gilbert, Ariz., and their son, Hudson Heath; and granddaughter, Amy Lafountain (Derek) of Waterville, and their children, Shane and Hannah Lafountain.
Other survivors include family members Christopher Farnham of Orleans, Naomi Wyman (Dave) of Hyde Park, Monica Patch of Elmore, Dana Collette of Bakersfield, Calif., and Melissa Pena (Brian) of Hyde Park. She is also survived by one sister, Velma Rushford of Newport; six nieces and four nephews; and family friends, Vic Collette and Sherry Lefebvre.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Donna Marie Savage in December 1955, a brother, Clifford Thompson, of Reading, Mass., and sister-in-law, Alena (Savage) Wood of Hyde Park.
Norma’s life was full with her children, the neighbor’s children and the community of Eden. She loved kids and continued to love the new generations as they came along. She and Elliott spent many years taking the family on day trips to the Champlain Islands to visit relatives, camping trips in New York, New Hampshire, Maine and Virginia, as well as across the country to Denver to visit Thompson relatives.
She would say, “Your father always had to be on the road,” although she was just as much in love with the open road as he was. Norma was also proud of her British ancestry and was extremely interested to learn that her line of Thompsons originated in Scotland.
A celebration of life service is planned for the spring of 2021 at the Eden Corners Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Manor, 577 Washington Highway, Morrisville, VT 05661, or the American Heart Association.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
