Graveside services for Norma T. Savage, of Eden, who died Nov. 16, 2020, at the Manor Nursing Home in Morrisville, will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Eden Corners Cemetery in Eden with Father Joseph Ikegbunam officiating.
