Norma I. Reed, 65, of Johnson, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Elderwood at Burlington, after a long illness.
Norma was born in West Stewartstown, N.H, on July 23, 1955, the oldest daughter of the late Burton and Hilda (Davis) Danforth.
Beloved mother, sister and friend, Norma was a very caring, loving person. She would give anything she had to help others.
Norma lived and worked in the Morrisville and Johnson areas, where she worked as an LNA for many years. She also did private care. She loved to cook, knit, crochet and read books. She also enjoyed listening to Johnny Cash and Kenny Rogers. She will be remembered for being the strong person that she was.
Norma’s passing was the same day of her beloved brother Eddie, who died 41 years earlier.
Norma leaves behind her daughter, Jennie Reed, grandson Eddie and granddaughter Trinity; and her daughter, Jessica Dobson and grandson Sean. She also leaves behind siblings, Mae Hardin (Denny), Rick Danforth (Lynn) and Charlene Bryant; and several nieces and nephews, whom she loved.
Norma was preceded in death by one sister and four brothers. There are no public calling hours or services at this time. A private memorial will be held in the spring.
Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard funeral directors.
