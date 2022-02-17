Nina Towne Allaire

Nina Almary Towne Allaire, also known to many as “Nine,” 88, of Morrisville, died peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
Nina was born at home on the family farm in Morrisville on March 7, 1933, the oldest child of Everest and Helen Miller Towne. She was a sister to Merrill Towne, Claire Jordick, Roberta Rudavsky, Helen Page, Clarence (Hezzy) Towne and Ann Darrah, and half-sibling to Stephen Richardson (Brown) and Stacey Washer.
Nina had many fond memories of growing up on the Towne family farm, baking with her mother, driving the milk cows to the sand hill pasture to graze and herding them back home on bikes with her siblings. She was the chief editor of the Peopleonian, high school cheerleader, veteran of girls’ state, queen of the winter carnival and good citizenship girl. Nina was a 1951 graduate of Peoples Academy.
She married Louis C. Allaire on Nov. 22, 1952, in Waterbury in the early morning and then they traveled to Florida for the winter. Together they created a home in Morrisville and had five children, Charles Allaire, Deborah Rodd, Kurt Allaire, Tina Menard and Gina Lanpher, as well as Marleen Hill, whom Nina and the family thought of as a daughter.
She was blessed with a large family of three sons-in-law, Calvin Lanpher, Sam Rodd and Andrew Fellows; daughter-in-law, Dianne Allaire; eight grandchildren, Willis Allaire, Amy Grant, Heather Kirkpatrick, Ryan Burns, Kirsten and Charity Lanpher, Katelyn Menard and Kyle Allaire; 14 great-grandchildren, Hallie Bourgeois, Macey and Madisyn Brown, Wylloh Allaire, Tucker and Dayne Garrett, Alex and Cole Grant, Ryan and Kenedi Kirkpatrick, Logan and Jack Burns, Brexlee Mace and Bryson Lewis.
Nina’s employment career started at Paine’s Restaurant, and she moved to the Charlmont Restaurant, and after raising her young children, she was employed for many years at Sears & Roebuck until her retirement. In her later years she worked with her daughter Tina cleaning houses and volunteered at Meals on Wheels of Lamoille County.
Her family was blessed to have had her as the most loving, caring and devoted sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother anyone could hope for. Throughout the years she always remembered all her family and close friends’ birthdays and anniversaries. Her family spent many Sundays gathered at her house for a big lunch that always included dessert and homemade rolls.
She made all birthdays special with favorite homemade meals and desserts that were always made from scratch. She loved her raspberry bushes and made lots of homemade jam to share with anyone that was lucky enough to get some. Her talents far exceeded Sunday meals as she made beautiful birthday, wedding and anniversary cakes that she made by request for family and friends. She also crocheted afghans, dollies, tree garland, dishcloths and more. She will be deeply missed by so many.
Nina’s grandkids had many memories of overnights spent eating popcorn, watching “Dukes of Hazzard,” “Dallas,” “Herbie the Love Bug” and Elvis movies, and taking car rides with her singing “My ole Jalopy.” Everyone counted on her for mending, getting the stains out of clothes and sewing on buttons. One of her greatest enjoyments was a house full of family.
She loved all things Elvis. Mornings were spent listening to his music; she had a bedroom that labeled the Elvis Room where all her memorabilia was stored. She was lucky enough to visit Graceland on two different occasions, once with her son, Charlie, and his wife, and once with Debbie and her husband. She also enjoyed word search puzzles and black and white TV shows. She loved her Tuesday trips to get her hair done with Sue at the Headshed; she affectionately called this her “treat for the week,” and it always put a smile on her face.
Anna, her cat, was Nina’s greatest companion after her husband’s death. They enjoyed three meals a day together, daily cuddling and sleeping together every night. Anna was her protector, always hissing and swatting at visitors if they came too close to Nina.
She was always the first to call on your birthday, check in if you were sick and she always looked forward to daily calls from her family. Each call always ended with “I love you,” something her family will dearly miss.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband; brother, Merrill; sister, Ann; son, Charlie; and grandson, Willis.
The family is grateful and would like to thank her team of caregivers that made it possible to carry out her wishes to remain in her home. Special thanks to Lamoille Home Health and Hospice for their services, phone calls, advice, kind words and endless support.
Visiting hours will be Sunday, Feb. 13 from 1-3 p.m. at Nina’s home, 2485 Elmore Road, Morristown. A celebration of Nina’s life will be held at Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene, 565 VT-15, Johnson, on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 11 p.m., with a reception following at the Morrisville VFW.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Nina’s name would be appreciated to Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, 54 Farr Ave, Morrisville VT 05661.
Arrangements are by the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home in Waterbury.
