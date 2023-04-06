There will be a celebration of life for Nina Morel, 63, of Jeffersonville, who died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester in the loving embrace of family after a brief battle with cancer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Cambridge on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 10 a.m.
