Nicholas L. Ruschmeyer

Nicholas Lawrence Ruschmeyer, 31, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, from cancer.
Beloved son of Sherrie and Larry Ruschmeyer, his extraordinary courage, perseverance and strength over these last 10 years is a testament to his approach to life.
Nicholas was born on Nov. 15, 1989, and grew up in Brookfield, Conn. He was a 2008 graduate of Brookfield High School and earned his bachelor’s degree in outdoor education and adventure leadership in 2012 from Johnson State College.
He worked as the manager of terrain parks at Jay Peak Resort, designing and building the snowboard park features for the mountain and learning terrain. Nick was co-owner of Lynx Mountain Guides of Vermont.
Nick shared his passion for the outdoors with all he knew. He was an Eagle Scout, second degree black belt in Taekwondo, certified rock climbing instructor, backcountry guide, skier and snowboarder. As an accomplished mountaineer, Nick dedicated his life to leading people on experiences that allowed them to push themselves to grow and learn.
Whether beginner or expert, Nick’s patience, kindness, knowledge and love for what he did made everyone want to follow him. His laughter was infectious, his personality drew people to him.
Nick is survived by his parents, Sherrie and Larry Ruschmeyer; his sister, Nicole; brother Cody; grandmother, Leila Erhardt; and his many family members, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of Nicholas’ life will be held in Connecticut and Vermont in the spring due to the inability to gather together in a large group at this time.
Nick spent his time thinking of others. His wishes were for a foundation to be started for young people who want to experience hiking, climbing, backcountry skiing, paddling and all the outdoors has to offer. The Reeno Memorial Fund is his legacy. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to: Reeno Memorial Fund (in memory of Nicholas Ruschmeyer, at fccfoundation.org/reenomemorialfund; or Fairfield County’s Community Foundation, Attn. Joe Collin, Director, Development and Philanthropic Services, 40 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06854.
