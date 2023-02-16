Neil R. Stout

Neil R. Stout, 90, a professor of history at the University of Vermont for nearly 40 years, died at his home in Hardwick on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

He was born Aug. 12, 1932, in Lowell, Ohio, and grew up on a small family farm that had no electricity or indoor plumbing through much of his childhood. His father, Ralph, was a farmer, and his mother, Carrie, a schoolteacher. He learned to drive a tractor at age 9 and seldom wore shoes in spring and summer.

