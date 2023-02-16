Neil R. Stout, 90, a professor of history at the University of Vermont for nearly 40 years, died at his home in Hardwick on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.
He was born Aug. 12, 1932, in Lowell, Ohio, and grew up on a small family farm that had no electricity or indoor plumbing through much of his childhood. His father, Ralph, was a farmer, and his mother, Carrie, a schoolteacher. He learned to drive a tractor at age 9 and seldom wore shoes in spring and summer.
As the big brother of only sisters, he felt all he really lacked in his happy childhood were boys to play with. Consequently, he believed he was never as good at sports as a lean farm boy who would grow to be 6-foot, 3-inches tall might have been. There was a benefit, however; he became a lifelong bookworm.
He attended Harvard on a scholarship, graduating in 1954, spent two years in the U.S. Army in France after graduation and earned a doctorate from the University of Wisconsin in 1961. In 1956, he married Marilyn (Mainey) Blumenstiel, whom he had met at a freshman mixer his first week at Harvard.
His writings include two books, “The Perfect Crisis: The Beginning of the Revolutionary War” and “The Royal Navy in America, 1760-1775.” A guide he wrote for his students, “Getting the Most Out of Your U.S. History Course: The History Student’s Vade Mecum,” became so popular a large textbook company bought it and sold it with their history textbooks. His final published piece appeared in November 2022 in the journal Commonplace, “The Curious Affair of the Horsewhipped Senator: A Diplomatic Crisis That Didn’t Happen.”
Over his long life, Neil had many interests and passions. He was a devoted member of an early-morning Bible study group. He was an avid amateur photographer for a time. Feeling out of shape in his late 40s, he began running — initially, a labored lap around the cul-de-sac where he lived. Within a year, he completed a marathon. He took up yoga in his 70s and was young at heart until his final days.
His life took a sad turn when his son Peter died suddenly in 2014 and Mainey died three years later, after 61 years of happy marriage. But he found a new, unexpected love at age 85. Elizabeth (Wiz) Dow, a former graduate student who had lost her husband three years earlier, offered him condolences and advice. Soon they were talking on the phone for hours and finding excuses to meet for meals.
In 2019, he moved to her home in Hardwick, where they lived joyfully with two cats, a vegetable garden and a porch swing. In August he celebrated his 90th birthday with a party on their lawn attended by people from many chapters of his life.
Neil is survived by his daughter, Hilary and son-in-law, Peter Truell of New York City; three grandchildren, Clare, Michael and John Truell; two sisters, Sarah Stout of Chevy Chase, Md., and Nancy Stout of New York City; and his partner, Wiz, who held his hand as he took his last breath.
Besides Mainey and Peter, he lost a sister, Mary Carol, who died in infancy in 1942.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be made to the Jeudevine Library expansion project in Hardwick.
