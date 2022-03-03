Neal P. Bunde

Neal Philip Bunde, 66, of Vergennes, died peacefully on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury.
He was born July 19, 1955, in Yonkers, N.Y. to Arthur P. Bunde and H. Ruth (Daley) Bunde.
Neal attended elementary school in Yonkers and middle and high school in Eastchester, N.Y. After graduating high school, he began his college career at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y., and finished with a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Vermont.
Neal was employed at General Electric — later Lockheed Martin and then General Dynamics — in Burlington for over 30 years. As part of his career, Neal traveled to Saudi Arabia and later Morocco, where he met his ex-wife, Kenza Hammach. After returning from overseas, he settled in Vergennes with his three sons. In 2010 Neal took an early retirement and lived peacefully surrounded by loved ones until his death.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Arthur P. Bunde and H. Ruth Bunde; a sister-in-law, Janet Bunde; and several aunts and uncles.
Neal was a beloved father, son, brother, grandfather and friend. He enjoyed many things in life, including watching football, playing golf and spending time with family and friends.
Neal is survived by his three sons, Adam Bunde and his wife, Jamie, and their children, Ford, Karagyn, Emma and Adam Jr., all of Vergennes, Jesse Bunde of Vergennes, and Bassim Bunde, and his daughter, Amira of West Jordan, Utah; his sister, Helen Greg and partner, William Thiel of Pine Bush, N.Y.; a half-brother, Robert Bunde of Yorktown, Va.; his aunt, Gloria Daley of Yonkers, N.Y.; a “brother” and best friend, Terry Cutich and his wife, Brenda of Addison; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private graveside service will be held in Sanborn Cemetery in East Hardwick on May 15, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Vergennes Area Rescue, P.O. Box 11, Vergennes VT 05491.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick.
Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.