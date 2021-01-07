Neal Lowell, 69, recently of Waterford, died Friday, Dec. 18, from COVID-19.
Neal was born in Morrisville on Oct. 7, 1951. He was a lifelong resident of the Hardwick area. For many years Neal lived in East Hardwick with his uncle, Phil Lowell, the two as close as could be. Neal and Phil were well known in the area, with friends in the community often seeing them out and about together.
In 2005 Neal moved from Hardwick and lived in several locations in the Northeast Kingdom. In 2018 Neal moved to Waterford, where he lived until his death. While often a quiet man, Neal enjoyed many people and experiences in life. He loved country music. Johnny Cash was his favorite singer; “Ring of Fire” his favorite song.
He loved making cookies and sharing them with others. He looked forward to any opportunity to get out to dance and always had his eye on women to dance with. Neal was most content, however, at home with people he cared for nearby. He had a wonderful smile and always made you feel welcome.
Neal was predeceased by his mother, Lois Mary Camley; and uncle, Phillip Lowell. He is survived by his brothers, Ken Camley and wife, Dorothy, and Robert Camley and wife, Reya; and his sister, Mary Camley.
Many special thanks go out to all who supported and loved Neal, especially his many friends at Northeast Kingdom Human Services and his caretakers in Waterford.
In memory of Neal’s passing, we ask that everyone wear their masks, maintain social distancing, and get vaccinated. COVID-19 is a devastating illness that has resulted in the deaths of so many wonderful people like Neal.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
