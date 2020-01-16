Nancy P. Rivers, 90, of Albany, Vt., died Jan. 6, 2020, in Newport.
She was born in Revere, Mass., Jan. 19, 1929, daughter of Gerolomo and Marie (Olivio) Veglia, and attended Revere Elementary School.
She worked in the furniture business for many years.
Nancy enjoyed crafts, crosswords, gardening and having a greenhouse. She was a seamstress, and had a bakery, selling her goods to local stores in Hardwick.
Her husband, Wendell Rivers Sr., died earlier, as did a son, Wendell Rivers Jr., six sisters, Louise Veglia, Florence Wallace, Janet Veglia, Jennie Critch, Natalie Daley and Grace Daley; and three brothers, Patrick, Angelo and James Veglia.
Survivors include her daughter, Millie and Gary Seguin; her son, Richard Rivers and Eleanor Hannegn of Massachusetts; three brothers, Alfred Veglia and Frank Veglia, both of Florida, and Victor Veglia of Massachusetts; nine grandchildren, especially Patrick Lafaso and William Seguin for their love and support for their grandmother, and Christi Mason, Jamie Seguin, Melinda LaVine, Brittany Seguin, and Wendell Rivers III.
Calling hours were held Jan. 10 at Curtis-Britch-Davis & Bouffard Funeral Home in Craftsbury Common. Private services will be held. To send online condolences: curtis-britch.com.
Donations in Nancy’s memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312; America Cancer Society, 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495; or North Country Hospital Renal Dialysis, Development Office, 189 Prouty Drive, Newport, VT 05855.