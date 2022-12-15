Nancy L. Willey

Nancy Lynn Willey, 62, devoted wife, stepmother, grandmother and great-grandmother, died peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in the comfort of her home with family at her side.
She was born June 8, 1960, in Montpelier, the daughter of the late Allard and Elsie (Kemp) Mashtare.
She attended East Montpelier public school and graduated from U-32 High School in the Class of 2013.
On June 18, 1994, she married the love of her life, Kenneth Morris Willey.
Nancy worked for several years for Parker’s Convenience Store. She later was employed by the state in the cafeteria. She advanced to the department of motor vehicles, where she worked for 20 years. She retired only a few short months ago, on June 17, 2022, due to failing health.
She was an avid NASCAR racing fan. She enjoyed camping, but most of all she loved her family, stepchildren, step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her little fur baby, “Zoe Mae.”
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by all her siblings, Allen Mashtare Jr. and Bonnie Gagnon.
Survivors include her loving husband, Kenneth Willey of Montpelier, two stepchildren, Brian Willey and his wife, Michele of Granbury, Texas, and Lisa Maloney and her husband, Robert of Northfield; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Phil Willey of Barre Town; a cousin, Brent Dunbar and his wife, Ida of Williamstown; as well as many other extended family members.
Graveside services will be scheduled in spring 2023 in the Main Street Cemetery in Hardwick, with a date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, P.O. Box 828, Morrisville VT 05661.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
