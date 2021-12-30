On Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, Nancy Kathe Billow died peacefully and began a new journey of overlooking her family in a different light.
Nancy was born Feb. 1, 1934, to Laura Huston Wagner and Charles Wagner in Fitzwilliam, N.H. Nancy spent many years in Fitzwilliam raising her three children, Karen, Bruce and Butch. During these years, she was a mother and worked at Franklin Pierce College.
Nancy later reconnected with her childhood sweetheart, Donald Billow Sr. She and Donald moved to Craftsbury and started their life. They married on June 15, 1986. Together they took great pride in their vegetable and flower gardens. Nancy worked many years at the Craftsbury Sports Center. However, Nancy excelled the most at being a grandmother; this was her true calling.
Her family came first for Nancy. In addition to her three children, she had three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She took pleasure in passing along her knowledge to all the children who spent time in her presence.
In addition, Nancy had many hobbies, including her love for gardening, knitting, lawn sales, sweets, cooking, reading and spending time at Out and About Adult Day Services.
Nancy carried a strong-spirited personality and was full of grit. To know Nancy was to understand that she would always be honest with you. Those who visited Nancy’s home would leave with full bellies and warm hearts, and she often would slip some cash in your pocket on the way out too.
Nancy is survived by her children, Karen and husband, Donnie, Bruce and wife, Linda, and Butch and wife, Diane; grandchildren, Amy, D.J. and Angel; great-grandchildren, Brooke, Emily, Brody and Madelyn. Nancy was blessed with two siblings, Grace Farley and Thomas Wagner, and a special niece, Melissa Loretan.
Nancy was predeceased by her parents and husband, Donald.
Nancy’s family would like to thank Forest Hill Residential Care Home and The Manor for their kindness and care during her last years of life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.