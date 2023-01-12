Nancy Campbell

Nancy “Néné” Campbell, 80, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
She was born in St. Albans on Dec. 12, 1942, to the late Eugene and Christine (Walker) Tatro.
Nancy was a lifelong resident of Swanton and grew up on Pine Street. Right out of school, she married the love of her life, James Patrick Campbell, on Jan. 2, 1960, a date they picked so there was always a party going on for the new year and so they could dance together.
Nancy had many nieces, nephews and relatives in the Lamoille County area.
While raising her three children in the home they made on South River Street, she worked for the Dairy Bar in Swanton where she quickly became famous for her coleslaw — which is not surprising as she had an incredible talent for cooking and baking. She enjoyed baking countless pies, cakes and Christmas goodies, making banana splits and cooking fried chicken dinners. She later worked in the kitchen at Missisquoi Valley Union High School.
In later years, she worked for Union Carbide and Eveready with her husband for more than 25 years until they were both able to retire in 2001. After they retired, they were able to travel, go on boat rides where Néné could fish and spend more time at their treasured rustic camp in southern Vermont.
Néné enjoyed camping at Lake Carmi with her family. She enjoyed having house cats, including Pinky and Smokey.
Along with baking, Néné loved to go shopping and collect anything with frogs, Elvis or Pepé Le Pew. Néné loved to decorate for the holidays, especially Halloween. She was known for having the house, yard and garage fully decorated in various Halloween scenes.
She loved to garden, had large flower beds with beautiful tulips, pansies, gladioli and her favorite flower, snapdragons. She had a special talent for being able to make anything grow.
She was a devout Catholic and an active member of The Church of the Nativity. You could always count on her to be a loving support system, she gave honest advice with a spitfire spirit, and if she couldn’t find the words to help, best believe she had something that could help in the large purse she carried everywhere.
She is survived by three children, James Campbell and his wife, Debbie, Carol Campbell and Wendy Campbell, all of Swanton; grandchildren, Patricia, and Christopher and his wife Amanda; great grandchildren, Ashlee and Hayden; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her husband, James Campbell; a grandson, Nathan Campbell; and siblings, William Tatro, Marion Unwin, Charles Tatro and Laura Tatro.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place in spring 2023 at The Church of the Nativity. Interment will take place in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Swanton.
For those who wish, contributions in Nancy’s memory may be made to Church of the Nativity, 65 Canada St, Swanton VT 05488; March of Dimes National Office, 1550 Crystal Dr, Suite 1300, Arlington VA 22202; or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through gossfs.com.
