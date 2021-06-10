Nancy A. Demo

Nancy Ann Demo, 71, of Hyde Park, died Monday, May 31, 2021, in the comfort of her home with her family at her side.
She was born March 5, 1950, in Bristol, Conn., the daughter of the late Gerald and Florence (Bagar) Bourgoin. She attended Terryville, Conn., public schools.
In the early 1970s, she worked for Pratt & Reid Factory in Thomaston, Conn. She later moved to Vermont and was employed in the housekeeping department for Butternut Inn and Trapp Family Lodge, both in Stowe.
Nancy attended floral school and received the employment of her dreams, at Price Chopper in Morrisville, in the floral department as a florist. She was a natural at making beautiful arrangements and greeting the public with her pleasant personality. She also enjoyed gardening, loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and decorating. Nancy always felt that a home was not a home without little feet running around and filled with family and friends. She was always there for anyone in need and always giving. Her kind heart and beautiful smile will be missed.
Survivors include her husband, Seth, of Hyde Park; four children, Dawn McAllister and Violet Walbridge of Hardwick, Sheri Robarge and husband, Michael Deuso, of Morrisville, Sarah Demo and Philip Keough of Greensboro Bend, and Seth Demo III and Tina Phelps of Hyde Park; sister, Geraldine Levesque and husband, Steve, of Fall Mountain, Terryville, and their two children, Jason and wife, Amanda, and Amy and partner, Josh; sister Jan Ouelette and husband, Fred, and their two children Rodney and Mitchell; grandchildren, Justin Douglass aand wife, Nichole, of South Carolina, Aliesha Douglass and Shawn, Nicole Bocash and Jamie, Shay-Lea Perry and Justin, Trisha Robarge and Tony, Johnathan Robarge and Tavia, Tinisha Demo, Beth Keough, Tamara Keough and Andrew, Breanna Keough, Natasha Demo, Tamieka Demo and Emily Demo Jacoby; as well as many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
All services will be at the convenience of her family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
