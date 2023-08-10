Naham P. Sweet

Naham P. Sweet

Naham Peter (Skip) Sweet, 80, of Fletcher, and Mechanicsville, Va., died on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, after a lengthy illness.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Brenda J. Sweet; sister, Bonnie Hitchcock and their three children; brothers, Eric Sweet (Aline) and their four children, Dana Sweet (Jennifer) and their four children, Robin Sweet Sr. (Lynda) and their three children; and sister, Candace Morey (William) and their two children.

