Naham P. Sweet

Naham Peter (Skip) Sweet, 80, of Fletcher, and Mechanicsville, Va., died on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, after a lengthy illness.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Brenda J. Sweet; sister, Bonnie Hitchcock and their three children; brothers, Eric Sweet (Aline) and their four children, Dana Sweet (Jennifer) and their four children, Robin Sweet Sr. (Lynda) and their three children; and sister, Candace Morey (William) and their two children.
He was predeceased by his parents, Ray and Esther Sweet; brother-in-law, John O. Hitchcock; and nephew, Shawn Sweet.
Naham grew up in Fletcher on the family dairy farm that his brother Robin now owns and runs with his son Robbie.
Naham joined the U.S. Navy just after high school graduation and served his country for 20 years. He retired Chief Petty Officer in the aviation division as a jet aircraft mechanic. After his military service, his second career of 35 years was with Coin Mack Laundry Service in the collections department.
Naham was a quiet man who loved gardening. He was the happiest working in his yard with the plants and flowers and in the summer in his vegetable garden. His award-winning bread and butter pickles were a highly coveted gift.
If he wasn’t outdoors, you’d find him somewhere with a book in his hand. Prior to his illness he was able to travel and enjoyed a cross country trip to the annual hot air balloon festival in New Mexico as well as family vacations to the Outer Banks in North Carolina for surf fishing.
Naham’s final resting place will be back on this beloved Black Mountain Farm in Fletcher per his wishes. A celebration of life at Black Mountain Farm will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, from 1-4 p.m., 506 River Road, Fletcher.
Rest in peace, Naham. You will be missed.
