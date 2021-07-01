Nadia B. Leadbetter, 95, of Cambridge, died quietly at her home Monday, June 21, 2021.
She was born on May 28, 1926, in Bangor, Maine, and grew up in Lincoln, Maine, with two brothers and her parents, Olande and Louse Barton.
Her family was her life and she had many hobbies throughout her life. She was an avid birdwatcher, pie, cookie and pastry cook, a fanatic tennis player, skier, outdoor enthusiast, gardener and, above all else, a selfless caregiver to whomever needed it.
Nadia initiated a movement in Vermont by holding the first breast cancer support group in her own home. This grew into a statewide program for many women and continues to this day.
She is survived by her loving husband, Guy; her three children, Linda, Gig and Annie; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. All were so lucky to have her in their lives.
Her family is forever grateful to the neighbors and friends who supported her in the final months, weeks and days of her life.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
