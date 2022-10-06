Myra Arnold

Myra E. Arnold, 75, of Wolcott, died on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at home surrounded by her devoted family. Myra was born to Melvin Earl Peno and Hortense Glenne (Pronto) Peno on Jan. 14, 1947, and grew up in Morristown and attended Peoples Academy.
She married Charles R. Arnold Sr. on Jan. 5, 1970. Together they made their home in Wolcott and raised six children, Melvin E. Arnold of Wolcott, Linda Cleveland of Pittsfield, Va., Robin Arnold of Wolcott, Charles R. Arnold Jr. and wife, Kerry-Ann of Wolcott, Shawn Arnold and wife, Shelly of Morristown, and Joanie Smith and husband, Sean of East Montpelier.
Myra’s dedication did not stop with her own children; she was instrumental in raising her grandchildren Briana, Dylan and Morgan Arnold.
Myra was selfless and dedicated her life to taking care of others. She started her career at Vermont State Hospital in Waterbury as a candy striper. She continued her career in the medical field with time at Copley Hospital, Lamoille Home Health and Hospice and finally as a private caregiver in her home to many beloved clients. She also greatly enjoyed her time spent as a foster and Fresh Air parent.
Myra enjoyed cooking for her family, shopping — always on the hunt for a treasure as she referred to them — long afternoon car rides with her husband and camping. However, her most treasured time was spent with her family. Myra was always up for a family corn roast or barbecue, dinners together or simply just being with those she loved. Everyone always had a place to call home, even if only for a short time.
Myra is survived by her husband; children; brothers, Earl Peno and wife, Jeanette of Wolcott, and Homer Peno of Morrisville; sisters, Ila Burns of Barton, Pam Trombly of Morristown and Cathy McNab of Eden; her beloved grandchildren, Chiara, Catherine, Jacoby and Adeline Smith, Joseph Bowen, Shyanne, Shelby, Ryan, Logan Kriston and Natasha, Safiya, Shakira and Charles R. Arnold III, Kayla Atkinson, and Dakota, Jasmine, Kendra and Kayla Daigle-Arnold; as well as cherished great-grandchildren, Landon, Dylan and Noah Bowen, Lincoln and Nathan Boynton, Aiden and Isaac Arnold, Eli and Owen Reynolds, Cooper Ruetz, Jamie and Callen Morin and Watson Farnham.
Myra was predeceased by her parents; sister, Linda E. Arnold; and brothers, Seth Demo Jr. and Lewis Peno.
Calling hours will be Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at des Groseilliers Funeral Home, 97 Church Street, Hardwick. Graveside services will follow on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Taylor Cemetery, 1004 Gulf Road, Wolcott.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at dgfunerals.com.
