Monica Joan Pilton, 88, of Bakersfield, died peacefully on the morning of July 22, 2020. Monica was quite a woman. The thing that stands out most about Monica is her boundless generosity and kindness despite having a terrible childhood.
Born in London, England on Feb. 3, 1932, Monica never knew her parents and was raised in an orphanage. Monica never liked to talk about this time in her life, as it was not a happy period. She referred to it as “the camp” and it seemed the children were left to care for each other and fend for themselves.
Monica left the orphanage at age 16 with no formal education. With no skills and being totally illiterate, Monica set out in the world to make her way, moving in with a foster family and working in a watch factory. The younger children in this family took an immediate liking to Monica and taught her how to read, write and tell time. Monica soon made her mark in the watch factory.
Being paid by the number of watches assembled, Monica’s dexterity and work ethic resulted in a very good wage at the time. Instead of pocketing all of the money, Monica would add some of her watches to other workers’ tally so that they could meet their quota and not lose their jobs. Even at an early age, Monica was constantly giving and providing even though she had never been provided for herself.
In her early thirties, Monica was looking for more adventure and answered an ad to move to New Jersey to become a nanny. Monica moved in with the van Vlaanderen family in Ridgewood and cared for Victoria and Astrid for a few years before George was born in 1971. Monica became a legend in the town. She absolutely loved children and would gather large bands of them to go down to the local Five and Dime.
Much to the consternation of the parents, Monica would buy large amounts of candy and distribute it to the gang. She spoke with great pleasure about the times when she would hire a fleet of taxis to fill with all the neighborhood kids, buy piles of provisions and host huge picnics with games at the park. Instead of saving her income she just poured it all back into her charges.
After Monica left the van Vlaanderen’s, she worked for various other families in the Ridgewood area caring for children and dogs. She eventually started working as a dishwasher and line cook at Valley Hospital where she was happily employed for 15 years.
After retirement in her mid 70s, Monica moved to Vermont to be close to George van Vlaanderen and his family on their farm in Bakersfield. She lived for several years in St. Albans before moving to Mann’s Meadow in Jeffersonville. In Mann’s Meadow she met some wonderful friends who became close companions and really made her life very complete and happy.
Monica always loved to come visit George’s farm, but could never just come and relax. Always a giver and a very hard worker, she insisted on cleaning and helping with chores in any way she could. She would work all day cleaning and organizing and lament that she wished she had the strength to do the “real” farm work. Well into her 80s, Monica used to trudge out to the hay field and try to roll bales closer to the wagon.
After falling and breaking a hip on July 8, things deteriorated quite rapidly for Monica. It was a terrible shock to all that loved her when her life changed so suddenly. But Monica always expressed her wishes to live independently and fully until the end, and she accomplished just that. Monica’s last days were spent on the farm with views of the horses, goats and mountains as well as visits from dear friends.
Sincere gratitude is expressed to all the volunteers in the Cambridge area who have assisted with driving to appointments and picking up supplies during her years at Mann’s Meadow. This greatly added to Monica’s feeling of independence in her later years, which was always so important for her.
Heartfelt thanks also goes to Franklin County Hospice for the sensitive care and guidance they provided through Monica’s last days. Her passing was peaceful and surrounded by love and that couldn’t have been done without their services.
