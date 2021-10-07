Monica Annette Paquin, 55, of Johnson, died at home on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
She was born Jan. 26, 1966, in Morrisville, the daughter of Roger Paquin and Zillah Ingalls Paquin. Monica had graduated from Lamoille Union High School.
Monica worked at Cusson’s Bakery in Morrisville for quite some time and had most recently been employed at Turtle Fur in Morrisville.
Monica is survived by her life partner, Wayno Debuque; children and grandchildren, Brandon Paquin, Leiah Devenger, Igneous Paquin, Alyssa Debuque, Zemrah Audy, Willow Audy, Sonya Paradis, Devyn Paradis-Moser and Evan Paradis-Mason; her mother, Zilla Paquin; Rhonda Gilcris and Arlie Rowe and family friend, Darlene Bishop; brothers and sisters, Roger Paquin, Roland Paquin, Jason Paquin, Linda Paquin, Yvonne Castora, Brian Castora, Jed Paquin and Glaine Paquin; nieces and nephews, Nicholas Diehl, Jordan Diehl, Josh Small, Julia Small, Josie Small, Less Small, Billy Spear, Teal McElravy, Samantha Benjamin, Freddy Small, Kelley Wells, Tonya Gilcris and Jason Dougherty; and step-daughter, Danielle Weigel; and Josh Weigel, Riley Weigel, Adeline Weigel and Evelynn Weigel.
A service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
