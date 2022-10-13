Lamoille County lost an extraordinarily kind and special person when longtime Morrisville resident Mona Campbell died unexpectedly on Sept. 19.
Campbell’s heart was as soft as they come, and she had a backbone of steel. For more than three decades she volunteered with Lamoille Restorative Center in the court diversion and reparative programs, and over that time she developed relationships with hundreds of residents who were seeking a chance to repair the harm their behavior caused and move on with their lives.
As one of the longest serving volunteers at the center, Campbell was truly a part of the foundation of the organization. Her many talents included helping participants feel like a part of the community by connecting them back to people and places in Lamoille County.
She was a deeply caring person and committed to giving back to the community that was her life-long home. Some might describe her life as average — she worked hard, she had many interests, and she didn’t seek praise or publicity for her contributions.
Yet, she was extraordinary in so many ways. She was a respected role model for new volunteers. She listened intently and with purpose. She shared of her experiences when it was helpful. She didn’t judge people’s decisions or circumstances, allowing them to share and figure out how to move forward on their own.
Campbell’s husband Dave said this about her commitment to the court diversion program: “Mona loved giving young people a second chance. She was so proud to be on the Lamoille Restorative Center board.”
We were proud to have her as part of our team, and we’re going to miss her so much. Rest in peace, Mona.
— Heather Hobart, Lamoille Restorative Center
