Miriam E. Nelson, 99, of Norton, Vt., died peacefully on Sept. 7, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at the Morgan United Church with the Rev. Michael DeSena officiating.
Friends may call on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at the church from 2 p.m. until the hour of the funeral. Interment will follow in Mt. Forest Cemetery, Coaticook, Quebec.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home & Cremation Service.
