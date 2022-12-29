Millie R. O’Neil

Millie Rose O’Neil, 73, late of Barton, formerly of Glover, died peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at the Maple Lane Nursing Home in Barton, where she has made her home for several years.
She was born Nov. 12, 1949, in Greensboro, along with her twin sister, Bonnie, the daughters of the late Herbert and Lorraine (Lanphear) Gomes. Millie graduated from Hardwick Academy in the Class of 1969.
Millie stayed at home to care for her young family. She later was a private caregiver, for many years.
She was first married to Stephen Marshall. They divorced and she later married Edward M. O’Neil in Massachusetts. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, music, knitting and sewing. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy, and she loved spending as much time as possible with them.
Survivors include her children, Melanie R. Marshall and her husband, Ryan, of Great Meadows, N.J., Stephen Marshall and his wife, Stephanie of Plainville, Mass., and Heather O’Neil of Newport; two sisters, Linda Mae Clow and her husband, Rod, of Hardwick and Sharon Marchett and her husband, Mike, of Palm Coast, Fla.; a half-brother, Jack Gomes and his wife, Laura, of Potomac Falls, Va.; six grandchildren, Paige and Luca Marshall, Andrew and Brendon Parish, and Cooper and Spencer Wheeler; her stepmother, Nancy Gomes of Craftsbury; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Millie was predeceased by her loving husband, Edward O’Neil in 2009; her siblings, Bradley Gomes, David Gomes, and her twin sister, Bonnie Rossi, who died Dec. 19, 2022.
A graveside service will be scheduled in the spring, in the Andersonville Cemetery in Glover, with a date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Maple Lane Nursing Home, Staff, 60 Maple Lane, Barton VT 05822.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick.
Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
