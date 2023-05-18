Graveside services for Millie Rose O’Neil of Barton, formerly of Glover, who died Dec. 24, 2022, at the Maple Lane Nursing Home in Barton, will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in the Andersonville Cemetery in Glover.
Rev. Ernest Machia will officiate.
