Mildred L. Paquette

Mildred Lamb “Millie” Paquette, 89, of Morrisville died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the Greensboro Nursing Home after a lingering illness.
She was born Sept. 3, 1930, in New Haven, Conn., daughter of Anna (Boyce) and William H. Lamb Sr. She attended Johnson public schools.
On July 2, 1976, she married J. Alain Paquette in Johnson.
Millie worked for more than 18 years as a seamstress at Johnson Woolen Mills. She loved sewing and especially making ponchos to be sold at the Woolen Mill Store in Johnson.
She later was employed in many different capacities at Copley Hospital; she worked for Dr. Ed Kollar as his assistant and, until she retired, was a receptionist for Dr. Karen Seidel, all in Morrisville.
Millie was a member of Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish, American Legion Auxiliary Post 33 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9653 Auxiliary, all in Morrisville. She loved time spent with her family and friends.
She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, dancing and cooking. Millie was active in her community, delivering meals on wheels to the elderly, and working in the kitchen at Holy Cross Church during dinners and special occasions.
Survivors include her husband of 43 years, J. Alain Paquette of Morristown; a special niece, Suzane (Quinn) Mayworm, whom she brought up; her godchild Ashley Mayworm; and many more nieces and nephews.
Her three children, Richard “Ricky” Laraway, Ronald “Ronnie” Laraway and Judy Laraway, died earlier, as did four siblings, Lewis Lamb, Robert Lamb, William “Bill” Lamb Jr. and Elizabeth Quinn.
Because of the pandemic, all services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Greensboro Nursing Home Activity Fund, 47 Maggie’s Pond Road, Greensboro, VT 05841.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick.