Mildred B. Farnham, 101, a longtime member of the Morrisville community, died peacefully April 25, 2021, in the comfort of her home with family at her side.
She was born May 13, 1919, in Hardwick, the last of five children born to the late George and Viva (Ainsworth) Bailey. She graduated from Hardwick Academy in the Class of 1937.
On Dec. 8, 1940, Millie married Verda M. Farnham in Barre City.
She was employed by several area businesses, including Sawyer Lee, Drown’s Restaurant, Ben Franklin Store and Racette’s Dress Shop, all in Hardwick. She was manager for the A&P stores in Hardwick and Morrisville.
She later worked for the Elec Warren Dress Shop, Woodland’s Bakery, Grand Union, First National and the Morristown Elementary School, all in Morrisville
Millie was an active member of the Puffer Methodist Church. She especially enjoyed the cookie swap during the holidays. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, writing in her journal and gardening.
She was very social and loved the time that she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
When her health allowed, she and her daughter, Helen, were off to McDonald’s each morning for coffee and a long morning visit.
Survivors include two children, James Farnham and his wife, Gloria, and Helen Farnham, all of Morrisville; two grandchildren, Kristine Best and her husband, Scott, of Lewisville, N.C., and Derrick Farnham and his wife, Allison, of Atlanta; four great-grandchildren, Lauryn, Kamrayn, Axel and Charlotte; very special nephews, Melvin Bailey Jr, of West Woodbury, Dennis Dufresne of Connecticut, and Brian Dufresne; as well as several other nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Verda, on Oct. 18, 1972; and four siblings, Melvin F. Bailey Sr., Alfred G. Bailey, Orrin “Jo” Bailey and Freda Dufresne.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, May 7, 2021, in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Morrisville. Due to COVID please wear a mask and distancing will be required.
In lieu of flowers, contributions her memory may be made to Lamoille County Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick.
