A celebration of Michel Weppler’s life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Weppler Residence (Hedge House), 1687 Upper Elmore Mountain Road, Elmore.
Most Popular
Articles
- Short-term rentals put squeeze on Stowe
- All-electric residence in Stowe takes shape
- Charlotte rethinks meeting policy after graphic Zoom incident
- Antique car show is back
- South Burlington school board member resigns
- Education wins out over enforcement to manage bears, people
- In Johnson: Lawsuit reveals threat allegations
- Morristown Police Department statistics, July 22-Aug. 4
- Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department statistics, July 22-Aug. 4
- Cannabis dispensary sets up in Cambridge
Images
Videos
Commented
- Over 50 attorneys endorse Sarah George in reelection bid (2)
- South Burlington Police Blotter: July 11 - 17 (1)
- Short-term rentals put squeeze on Stowe (1)
- Vote for balanced approach toward justice (1)
- Chittenden will lead Vermont in wrong direction (1)
- Some Johnson village trustees object to mural plans (1)
- Park bench dedicated to Storey, noted Shelburne public servant (1)
- Time to fund police, preserve public safety (1)
Local & Social
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
Connect With Us
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Signup For Our Newsletter
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.